Jovem vence a anorexia a mostra as gordurinhas recém-adquiridas com orgulho

Em seu aniversário de 25 anos, Josiane Andrade resolveu dar um basta na obesidade mórbida. “Subi na balança e estava com 120 kg. Só pensava: ‘Como cheguei a esse ponto?’. Tinha dores no joelho, estava depressiva, sem vontade de sair de casa, me olhar no espelho, tirar fotos... As roupas não me serviam e eu usava manequim 60. Minha vida se resumia a ficar no sofá. Não namorava, nenhum garoto ia me querer daquele tamanho. Não tinha trabalho, não tive filhos... Não tinha objetivos.”