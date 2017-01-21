UOL Estilo de vida
Jovem vence a anorexia a mostra as gordurinhas recém-adquiridas com orgulho

Connie Inglis, 21 anos, é uma vitoriosa: a jovem britânica conseguiu vencer a anorexia crônica e, através de sua conta no Instagram, dá aula de autoestima para outras mulheres amando suas novas curvas.

Ela, que lutou dez anos contra o transtorno alimentar e foi internada três vezes em clínicas especializadas para tratar a doença, recebeu alta pela última vez em 2016 e passou a compartilhar sua luta nas redes sociais, que conta quase 45 mil seguidores. “Esta já não é mais minha vida. Dez anos atrás decidi que amava mais minha família e meus amigos do que esta doença”.

Agora, Connie publica vídeos balançado o bumbum e até apertando a barriguinha e as gordurinhas. Com a autoestima lá em cima, incentiva outras mulheres a se amaram mais e ajuda quem está passando pelo mesmo transtorno alimentar. 

 

 

January 23rd 2016- January 23rd 2017 Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! It's a year ago today since I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) I hated everyone who put me through that! I was on drugs that put me out so I wouldn't hurt myself or anyone else. This time last year I was a mess. But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. Eventually I asked my boyfriend if it was ok if I ate, he told me I should. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I was in this for 10 years before I got out. But I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! (I don't want to answer any questions about weight) #positivebeatsperfect

A photo posted by ConniePositive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

 

on

 

I am a thin body in the body positivity community. I am also a recovering body. I put my body through a lot because I thought the things society has fought us to hate (belly rolls, spreading thighs, cellulite, stretch marks and body jiggle) made me fat. I know know I was wrong! All these things are beyond normal!!! The only reason we've been told there not is so we can buy a product to 'fix' it. I started bopo to show girls in recovery, girls who are my size and have only seen airbrushed or posed bodies. I started this because if I'd seen something like this a few years ago it would have made me happy to know I wasn't alone in feeling like this! Bopo wasn't started for me, it was stated as fat activism and honestly I could never speak for a larger woman or pretend to understand the daily struggle of being shamed for your size. I am conveniently beautiful and fit into the 'beauty standard' (right now, it changes all the time.) I can show you my cellulite, grab my tummy, giggle my stuff and pose in a more 'attractive position'. I can post a picture in my underwear and only 10% (if that) of the comments will be negative. But for a bigger woman, a thinner woman, an LGBT woman, a disabled woman, a woman of culture or colour, a man the response would be different. And in my opinion that's not fair. Everyone should be accepted equally. And I'm not talking health judgement- fat or skinny shaming. I'm taking acceptance!! So no matter who you are, no matter what you look like I will never turn you away, I will listen, I will learn and I will grow as a person. And if your going to take it from anyone today take it from me... you are worthy, beautiful and full on queenly (or kingly) no matter what clothes you decide to wear or what angels or poses you can show in a photo. Recovery is for EVERYBODY Bopo is for EVERYBODY Acceptance is for EVERYBODY And no matter what your struggling with, you are not alone. #selflovebootcamp #positivebeatsperfect

A photo posted by ConniePositive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

 

on

 

This is my body. I took this photo yesterday and I hated it. I hated everything about it, the way I was sat, my muffin top in that position, the cellulite on my tummy, my fresh face. So I decided to post it today with a comparison... I can look like this but I can also look like this! But I stoped myself and thought, why do I feel the need to do that?! Why do I feel like I have to justify that I can look 'thinner and prettier' like who really cares?! I know I'm thin I know that I have a little tummy. I know that all tummies roll when you sit down! I know 90% of women have cellulite. I know I don't wear makeup in the house. So why did I feel like I have to validate that to myself and to you before I posted a picture like this??? Society has told us we can only be attractive in certain ways and if we don't fit into that we're not accepted. I believed it for years and nearly died because of it. But you know what?! Now I'm calling bullshit! I think everyone is beautiful no matter what they look like! No matter what size they are and no matter what position their in! YOU DO NOT HAVE TO VALIDATE HOW YOU LOOK! You are beautiful! Always stay true to you! And if people don't like it, well their not worth your time!! #positivebeatsperfect

A photo posted by ConniePositive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

 

on

 

I want to share a few things I am feeling today! 1. I feel a strange mixture of empowerment and dread. Trump is the new president in the us and that terrifies me but there are so many people out there marching today. Campaigning for the rights of everyone and I'm so unbelievably proud!!! (I don't live in America but I'm with you all!!) We need to stand up for women's rights, LGBT right, black rights, fat rights, disability rights, ALL RIGHTS! 2. Trying to take away reproductive rights is NOT OK! 3. My new hair is pretty amazing! And so is my cellulite! #cellulitesaturday Guys!!! 4. Through this difficult time never forget how amazing you are! Never give up! Keep fighting for what you believe in and keep kicking ass! 5. No matter what ANYONE says or try's to do to you, you are an incredible force of nature, You are beautiful, you are worthy and you deserve to be heard #positivebeatsperfect #selflovebootcamp

A photo posted by ConniePositive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

 

on

